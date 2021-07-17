I hope I can help King Faisal stay in the league - Eric Donkor

Sports News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Eric Donkor says that he has no regrets joining struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal.



The former Kotoko and Ashgold left back joined the Kumasi basd club during the second round of the Ghana Premier League season.



He became a free agent after Ashgold decided not to renew his contract after its expiration.



The defender says he knew what he was getting into when signing for King Faisal and has no regrets for joining the club.



King Faisal are still in the relegation mare and will need at least a point on Sunday against Liberty Professionals to ensure safety.



“I knew what was at stake before I joined the club and I couldn’t resist a call from Alhaji Grusah who is a known personality in Ghana football. I wanted to help the team stay up”



“Since I joined it’s been difficult after picking an injury in our game against Hearts of Oak but I have tried to at least not on the pitch but working outside the pitch how to talk to the guy’s motivation wise “



“I have tried to impact the experience I have gained over the years on the players so I have not regretted joining them. Our game against Liberty is the last game of the season and I hope and pray that I should help the club to be in the league next season”



“So all that I can say is that I am glad and honest to play for the club” he said.



