I hope I can go to the World Cup – Nico Williams

Sports News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish international of Ghanaian descent Nico Williams is hoping to make the World Cup squad.



The Atletico Bilbao winger has been selected by Coach Luis Enrique after impressing on his debut against Switzerland last month.



The young forward made a second-half appearance for Spain in the UEFA Nations League defeat to Switzerland.



According to him, it is his hope to make the final World Cup squad and has therefore vowed to work hard in order to achieve his target.



"I hope I can go to the World Cup, with work I think that in the end the results will be given,



“I don't know if I'm going to go, but with work I think that in the end the results will come and hopefully I can go. I am going step by step”,



Meanwhile, Luiz Enrique has decided not to make his 55-man provisional squad public until he names his final 26-man squad.



Spain will open their World Cup campaign on November 23 against Costa Rica.