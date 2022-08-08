I haven't decided to play for Ghana yet - Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Arsenal striker Edward Nketiah has offered an update on his international career, explaining that he has not yet made a decision on which country to represent.



The striker is eligible to play for the two countries as he was born in England to Ghanaian parents.



Speaking to Arsenal media, Eddie Nketiah said that his current focus is to earn regular playing time at Arsenal.



The 22-year-old said that he would sit down with his family to make a decision on his national team career when he believes the time is right.



“At the moment, I’m just focusing on the club and cementing my place here after the contract situation. Obviously, there is a time coming when I would have to sit down with my family about my future and make a decision. I have not made one yet so I will sit down with my family and we will see what’s really the best for me,” he said.



Nketiah began the season on a sound note as he played a cameo role in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Friday, August 5, 2022.



The center-forward played a cameo role and did well to set up Bukayo Sako for the own goal by Marc Guehi which sealed victory for the Gunners.



Nketiah recently extended his Arsenal contract to five years with reports rife that the England U-21 star will be pocketing $100,000 a week.



Following the nationality switch of Tariq Lamptey from England to Ghana, there have been speculations that Eddie Nketiah and Calum Hudson-Odo would follow suit and play for Ghana.



The duo could join Ghana’s team for the World Cup.



