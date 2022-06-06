I have worked enough to merit Black Stars call up - Kwame Peprah

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Orlando Pirates forward Kwame Peprah believes he has done enough work to merit a call up to the Black Stars.



The former King Faisal captain, despite his fine form in the South African topflight, was left out of Otto Addo's squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic [CAR].



Peprah scored nine goals in 32 games for Pirates in all competitions in his debut campaign with the club.



"Looking at my stats and performance for Orlando Pirates this season, I think I have done enough to have a call-up. It's also [about] time. The management and officials at the FA know best, so I think in due time when it is my time, I will get a call-up," Peprah told TV3.



Peprah helped Orlando Pirates reach the Confederations Cup for the first time in seven years, but they were defeated on penalties by RSB Berkane.



Peprah, who played for over an hour in the final, admitted he was disappointed to lose.



"We went all out for the trophy. In the group stages, we came top. We went through the quarter and semi-finals.



"When we got to the final, and we were not able to be crowned champions, it was very disappointing. I still feel bad.



"I know next season we'll win more trophies for the club," Peprah added.



Peprah has been linked to several clubs in Europe following his impressive performance.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







