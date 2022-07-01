'I have total control over Hearts of Oak's transfer dealings - Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak head coach, Samuel Boadu insists he has the final say on all the club transfers following reports that management of the Phobians has total control over the transfer dealings.



The Accra-based side lost the league title to their arch-rivals Asante Kotoko, however, they defeated Bechem United to clinch the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will compete for a slot in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup next season.



"In terms of recruitment, I have an input but players are not imposed on me. I did the recruitment this season. I'm in charge of the club and I am not under pressure at the club," he told Asempa FM in an interview.



The 36-year-old equalled Attuquayefio’s record of winning back-to-back FA Cup titles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Coach Samuel Boadu since joining Hearts of Oak has won the Ghana Premier League title, two FA Cup titles, the President Cup, and the Super Cup.