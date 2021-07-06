I have the qualities to play topflight football - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew has said he is not in a rush to make any decision in his next destination stressing that he has what it takes to play topflight football.



The 30-year-old is now a free agent after leaving Swansea City at the end of the season.



Andre Ayew has been linked to several clubs in Europe and Asia.



Speaking in an interview, the former Olympique Marseille and West Ham forward revealed that he has received several offers but he is not in a rush to sign for any club.



“There are a lot of things in the pipeline in various leagues,” Ayew told Accra-based Joy FM.



"I feel that I have what it takes to play in the best divisions, whether it is in England or France or Italy… I don’t have a particular place [for now]," he added.



Andre Ayew who had a brilliant season with Swansea failed to propel the club back to the Premier League after losing to Brentford in the final playoff, losing 2-0.