I have sleepless nights because of debts from Olympic Games preps - Amateur boxing boss

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mr. George Lamptey, the Ghana Amateur Boxing Authority president, has disclosed that the federation was unable to participate in the World Championship because they are still indebted to the hotel and caterers who provided them services towards their preparations for the last Olympic games.



He said Ghana should have participated in the World Championship right after the Olympic Games, but they were unable to do so due to their unsettled debt.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Isaac Worlanyo Wallace, he said Ghana could not participate in the World Championship because we still owe people for our preparations for the Olympic Games. We have still not paid for the accommodation we booked during our preparation.



Due to the challenge, we were unable to raise funds for the World Championship.”



He further disclosed that the owner of the hotel they booked has threatened to sue the federation and that alone is giving them sleepless nights.



”I am having sleepless nights. The owner of the hotel we booked has threatened to sue the federation. We presented our budget to the Sports Authority and we have chased the issue and yet, nothing positive came out from it.”



Mr Lamptey said he felt disappointed that Ghana lost the opportunity to participate in the World Championship because of the debt.



”I am sad to state that other African countries invested heavily in their teams but ask the Sports Ministry the amount of money they spent on the Ghanaian team. Out of the 52 African countries, it was only Ghana that managed to get a bronze. If they had given us more support, we would have won several more medals.”