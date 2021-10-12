I have signed for a club in China - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Udinese and Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has confirmed that he has signed a contract with a Chinese Club Qingdao FC.



There were speculations that after Badu’s contract expired at Verona, he hanged his boot and will not play football again.



But in an interview with Isaac Worlanyo Wallace of Rainbow Radio, Agyemang Badu stated that he was not prepared to hang his boots.



“I have Signed for Qingdao in China, I have not quit football it is the national team that I have quit not club football.” He said.



Agyemang Badu concluded that his contract with the Chinese club is about 85% done and as soon as the documentation is thorough, he will move to China to continue his career.