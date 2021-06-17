I have reaped over €1m from Fatawu Issahaku's sale - Haruna Iddrisu

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

President and owner of Division One League side, Steadfast FC, Haruna Iddrisu has revealed that he has made over €1m from the sale of Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to Europe.



The 19-year-old was billed to join German Bundesliga side, Bayer Leverkusen but the deal fell through in the last stage of the deal.



Premier League side, Liverpool signed him for a deal around £1.5m on a five-year deal but have loaned him to Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon.



Speaking during the vetting of Deputy Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, Haruna Iddrisu revealed the benefit of football if it is properly managed.



“When I started negotiation for Abdul Issahaku Fatawu’s move to abroad, it started from more than 1 million euros and this means if we get corporate sponsorships, we can do better,” he said.



“We need to do more to make our football attractive and by doing that we get more hands-on board to sponsor our football because on weekends, football is the business everywhere so I am pleading to the corporate world."



“I am doing Steadfast for the love of football and for the people of my home town,” the Member of Parliament for the people of Tamale South and also the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament added.