I have proven critics wrong – Fabio Gama reacts to his performance

Sports News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos believes that his performances have put to bed any doubt about his competence.



Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors as a free agent prior to the start of the 2020//2021 Ghana Premier League campaign and has turned out to be a fantastic piece of business.



The two-time African Champions received lots of backlash after signing the Brazilian who was unattached but he has been a standout performer for the club since his arrival.



In an interview, Gama disclosed that a chunk of Ghanaians were against his signing but psyched himself to work hard and he is not surprised that people love him now.



“I don’t understand why they hate me before I came because if you don’t know a player you cannot judge. I decided to stand firm and prove myself and I have been able to do it.”



“Now, critics love and my name is everywhere because I didn’t give up, I just try to give my best to prove that they are wrong about me,” he said.



Asante Kotoko's matchday 29 game against Inter Allies will be played on Monday, June 14, 2021, instead of Saturday due to the Black Stars clash with Ivory Coast.



