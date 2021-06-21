'I have not taken any decision yet' - Anim Addo on Matthew Cudjoe’s future

Sports News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The manager of Legon Cities youngster, Matthew Anim Cudjoe has revealed that he is yet to take a decision on the player’s future with his contract set to expire at the end of the 2020/21 season.



The 17-year-old joined the Royals on a season-long loan spell from Asante Kotoko and has made a handful of appearances for the club.



It is uncertain if Cudjoe will extend his stay with Legon Cities or seek other opportunities in Ghana or in Europe.



Speaking to Graphic Sports in an interview, the player's manager and GFA Executive Council member said that all options are open regarding the future of the player at Legon Cities.



"I have not taken any decision yet, but I will let you know once any new decision is taken regarding the player’s continued stay with the club," Samuel Anim Addo said.



Cudjoe was part of the Black Satellites side that won gold in the Under-20 African Championship in Mauritania early this year.