I have not retired from football yet – Ex-Hearts midfielder Kofi Abanga

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Kofi Abanga has said he is not done with active football yet and has, therefore, left the door open for clubs interested to hire him.



The enterprising midfielder who controversially joined the Phobians at the expense of Asante Kotoko in an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM expressed his desire to return to the pitch.



According to him, he has started training to be in shape for the next Ghana Premier League season.



He emphasized that he will participate in the 2021/22 domestic top-flight league but was silent about the team he will be playing for.