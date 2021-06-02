I have not engaged in Black Star Advisors business dealings since 2017 - Adu Boahen

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The Minister of State nominee at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen says he resigned from his company in 2017.



• There have been claims that he used his position at the seat of government to favour his company



• He has however rubbished such claims





The Minister of State nominee at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, says his engagement in the business dealings of Black Star Advisors seized in 2017.



His comments come on the back of accusations of lobbying deals for the Black Star company he founded.



NDC Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, had asked the Appointments Committee to reject the nominee.



Mr. Adongo insisted that the nominee in his previous position as the Deputy Finance Minister granted an undue benefit to his company through fees and charges on bonds issued by the state in which the said company was advisors to the bonds.



“So the reason we are borrowing 60 billion, 70 billion, and 280 billion; is not because Ghana needs it, but because some people need the money. Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen benefited from that money through the fees they get for their company. So I am calling on them as a matter of conscience to withdraw those companies immediately.”



Addressing the appointment committee in parliament today, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Adu Boahen insisted that he does not meddle in the affairs of his company after resigning in 2017.



“Mr. Chairman, as I mentioned earlier, I resigned from the board and management of Black Star Advisors in 2017. I have no role, and I do not participate in their business dealings.”



Mr Adu Boahene is a former deputy minister for finance.