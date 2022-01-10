I have not been feeling well but my teammates needed me- Andre Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana captain Andre Dede Ayew has offered an insight into his below-par performance in the Black Stars’ 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the opening group C game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



A late goal by Sofiane Boufal ensured that Morocco condemned Ghana to a nightmare start at a tournament they are hoping to win for the first time in 40 years.



Andre Ayew who is playing in his 7th AFCON tournament endured a turbulent game where chances were hard for him to come and compounded a bad day with a deep cut above his right eye during a head clash with a Moroccan opponent.



Speaking after the game, Andre admitted that the result was disappointing before adding that he and several other members of the squad have not been well in the last few days.



“ I have not been feeling well for the past two days, I wanted to play, my colleagues wanted me on the pitch and I did everything because I have been waiting for this for 3 years now, we lost and I was unlucky to add a cut on my eye to it."

The Ghana captain was however firm in his conviction that his team will win the remaining two games and progress to the next stage of the competition.



“I think we can get through and we will get through cos it is our duty and we will make sure we qualify to the next stage. We lost the first game in 2010, 2015 but we pulled through. We were not expecting this start but we will make it.”



Ghana will be in action again on Friday when they take on Gabon in the second Group C game.