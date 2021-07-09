I have no regret joining Chelsea - Baba Rahman

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Baba Abdul Rahman has said he has no regret about joining English Premier League side, Chelsea despite the lack of playing time.



The 27-year-old made a move to the Premier League on a five-year deal in 2015 following his impressive performance in the Bundesliga.



The former Asante Kotoko defender has been shipped out on loan several times, after failing to break into the starting line-up of the team.



According to him, he takes pride in playing for one of the top clubs in the world and despite appearing in a few games, joining Chelsea has never been a wrong decision for him.



“I don’t think I will one day say I regret joining Chelsea Football Club," the former Dreams FC defender told 3Sports.



“Not every player gets the chance to play for one of the best teams in the world so it’s one thing I would say to my kids that I once played for a top club in the world,” Baba added.



After his debut season in England, the left-back was then loaned out to Schalke 04 on a season loan.



He has since not played for Chelsea’s first team; spending the past 30 months in short stints at Stade Reims, Real Mallorca and PAOK Thessaloniki in the last half-season.



Rahman has made only 23 appearances since joining Chelsea Football Club