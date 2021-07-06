I have no idea about selling our match against Eleven Wonders - Great Olympics coach Annor Walker

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker says he is unaware if his side's Premier League 1-0 defeat at home to Techiman Eleven Wonders was manipulated.



The Wonder club were stunned by the struggling visitors after Abass Ganiu scored the decisive goal with five minutes left on the clock.



The defeat has sparked a wave of criticism among their fans amid claims of rigging in a bid to help Wonders to escape relegation.



The suspicion cast doubt about the integrity of the game in the West African nation with two matches to wind down the season.



But Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has revealed he is not aware of the match was fixed.



“If it was a fixed game I knew nothing about it,” he said



The allegation has match-fixing has rocked the latter stages of the Ghanaian top-flight with a number of struggling teams suddenly amassing points on the road.



It's unclear if the Ghana FA will be evaluating the reported suspicions of match-fixing claims in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.