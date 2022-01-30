I have no GHC 5,000 fine to pay to the GFA - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Sports News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Board Chairman of Bofoakwa Tano, Mr Yaw Boateng Gyan says that he has no money to pay the Ghana Football Association as a fine.



The former Black Stars Management Committee chairman has been handed a two-year ban from football and all related activities for some unsavoury comments made in an interview on the radio.



Mr Gyan has also been slapped with a fine of GHC5,000 as well as a retraction and an apology for the said unsavoury comments.



He says that the Ghana Football Association (GFA), did not give him a hearing before coming out with a verdict on the case.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh FM, he said that the GFA's approach is disrespectful.



"I have no GHC5000 to pay the said fine"



"What do they mean by football-related issues then they should come and take away my 3 tv cos as I'm speaking with u now I'm watching an old Liverpool match".



Mr. Yaw Boateng Gyan has been handed a two-year ban from taking part in any football-related activity for two years with immediate effect.



This decision was taken by the GFA Ethics Committee after it found Mr. Boateng Gyan’s comments on Accra-based radio station Angel FM to be of defamatory nature.



In its decision on the matter, the EC has also imposed a fine of GHc5000 on Mr. Boateng Gyan and charged him to issue a public retraction of the said comment.