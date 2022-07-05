I have good stories about my time with Black Stars to tell my son - Adam Kwarasey

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Adam Kwarasey recounts his Black Stars debut against Brazil



Former Black Stars, goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey has stated that he has good stories to tell his son about his time at the Ghana national team.



The Norwegian-born Ghanaian served Ghana from 2011 to 2016, competing in the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2014 FIFA World Cup in the process.



While discussing his outstanding debut in a friendly against Brazil, he stated that the team played well before adding that his time with the Black Stars is a good experience to share with his son.



"I think we did well as a team and also individually. It was just a good experience and it's nice to tell my son that I have played for the Black Stars for some years. Yeah, it was a good game. People always talk about that game and of course it's a good game it's a nice experience but you are done with it kind of quick. The next games are three or four days after so you can't really sit back and enjoy those moments for long You just need to move on. Of course, it was a nice game just like all the other games that I put n the jersey," he told Joy Sports.



He added that he always wore the Black Stars jersey with pride. "I always had pride when I played with that jersey," he noted.



Adam Kwarasey made his debut for Ghana in a friendly game against Brazil in England in 2011. Although Ghana lost 1-0, Kwarasey was the highlight of the match due to his outstanding performance on the night.



The 34-year-old has called it quits, announcing his retirement in 2020.



