I have disappointed Hearts of Oak fans – Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu says he has disappointed the club fans after failing to guide his outfit to finish among the top four clubs in the just ended Ghana Premier League campaign.



The rainbow boys were unable to defend the league title, losing it to sworn-rivals Asante Kotoko.



Despite losing the league title, the Phobians made effort to defend the MTN FA Cup title after beating Bechem United 2-1 in the final on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Emmanuel Avornyo shot the Hunters into the lead before Caleb Amankwah restored parity.



On the half hour mark, the defending champions made their efforts count as birthday boy Barnieh scored the match-winner.



Speaking after their triumph over Bechem United, Samuel Boadu described himself as a failure after failing to finish in the Ghana Premier League top four.



“As a coach, I’m a failure because I’m not part of the top four, so I have really disappointed the supporters and this is how football is so they should keep supporting the team and I know that with time things will change” he said.



Hearts of Oak finished 6th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after losing their last four matches.