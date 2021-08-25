I have decided to rest from coaching - Ex-Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah has said that he has decided to step aside and rest from coaching for now.



The 61-year-old has been without a team since parting ways with the senior national team of Ghana, the Black Stars.



"I have decided to step aside and rest from coaching now. If I want to coach, there are about ten clubs who are inquiring about my service. I think I need to rest to gain y strength with my age now," he told Rainbow Sports.



"I am independent, and I haven't received any offer from any club in Ghana. Samatex and Bibiani Gold Stars haven't sent me any offer, and I think it's just a rumour."



According to coach Appiah, the coaching job in Ghana is not easy.



"Coaching isn't easy in Ghana, and it contains much pressure. Ghanaians always seek results, and it gives you the coach much pressure," he added.



"I can decide to come back into coaching anytime but am not willing to come in now. I may be a call to work for the Football Association as a technical director, but I think I need to rest."