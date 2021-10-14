I have confidence in Milo’s technical team to lead us to the ‘promise land’ – GFA President

Sports News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association has expressed belief in the current coaching team of the Black Stars to lead Ghana to the ‘promise land.’



Okraku is convinced that the current technical ensemble has the competence to steer the Black Stars to achieve the wishes of Ghanaians.



Speaking on TV3, Kurt Okraku said that the FA recruited Milovan Rajevac due to his previous experience with the Black Stars.



Okraku said that with support from Maxwell Konadu, Richard Kingson and Otto Addo, the Black Stars have set sail and that Ghanaians should trust them to deliver as expected.



“We are all confident that we will do well. Football is football and you never know how things could change during the game time but he is very experienced so we should trust him. Besides him, we also brought on board Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo.



“We have no doubt that we’ve been able to put together an interesting technical team so I think that day in, day out, we get more confident about the new set-up. The three of them with Richard Kingson and other members of the technical team will take us to the promise land,” he said.



The new technical team passed their first test of keeping Ghana in the race of qualification for the 2022 World Cup.



The Black Stars managed to secure successive victories against the Warriors of Zimbabwe to keep the pressure on Group G leaders South Africa.



Touching on the feeling in camp after the victories, Okraku said the players remain focused on the task ahead.



He said that the players have renewed self-belief and trust the Milovan Rajevac to lead them.



“I think that the team has been very focused. Our resolve is to get the team to a level where Ghanaians want, so when the team won 3-1, it gave us new level of energy. The boys began to have self-belief and I’m not surprised that they gave us a discipline performance. I have been very impressed,” he said.



With nine points from four games, the Black Stars are trailing leaders South Africa by a point. The team will be hoping to leapfrog the Bafana Bafana when the window opens for the next round of qualifiers in November.



Ghana will play Ethiopia away before hosting South Africa in the final round of games.



