I have competitors just that I'm working harder- Torgah after winning PGA golden classic.

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Speaking to the media after winning his third trophy and cash prize on the role this year, the Center of the World and resident pro at Samartex golf club Vincent Torgah, said not that he doesn't have challenger in Ghana but rather hard work is keeping him above his colleagues professional golfers in the country.



Although the Achimota golf course was made to play difficult this time Torgah manage to returned a magnificent score of mine under (-9) course par over four days beaten first and second runner ups Emos Korblah of Achimota and Maxwell Owusu Bonsu of Royal golf club two and four shots respectfully to win 2022 PGA Golden Classic Tournament held at the Achimota golf course over the Easter weekend.



Torgah had already won PGA Captain's prize in January, Samartex Mahogany open 'The Road to Obotan' in March and PGA Golden Classic Championship in April all in this year 2022.



Responding to the call from the media to now pay his attention to the four major professional golf championship in the world that are US open, British open, PGA Championship and US masters to show his presence there because he has conquered Ghana and West Africa so it's time to seek glory somewhere else.

Torgah replied saying I am working hard to play in those championships but I am self sponsored so cooperate Ghana and Sports Ministry should come to our aid so we can raise the flag of Ghana high in these international competitions.



Talking about Ghanaian professional golfers gaining that international recognition, tournament director for PGA of Ghana, Akwasi Prempeh hinted they will make sure courses are made harder to play especially the greens will now be faster to meet the international standard to help them anytime they travel to complete in international tournaments.



President of Ghana PGA Mr. Mark Coffie revealed that together with his executives they have come out with eight competitions add to the four major tournaments like Otumfour open, Ghana open, Tema open and Accra open to keep members busy and in form and help them to remain competitive when they travel to play outside. He also announced their next tournament will be Asantehene open in June.