'I have been vindicated' - Kotoko's Nana Kwame

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Former management member of Asante Kotoko, Nana Kwame Dankwah claims he has been vindicated for saying Heart of Oak’s head coach, Samuel Boadu is the best ever coach in the history of the Accra-based Club.



It would be recalled that Nana Kwame Dankwah while reacting to Samuel Boadu's performance for being responsible for five wins of Hearts' 8 matches after taking charge as the head coach of the club labelled him as the best coach ever to grace the touchline for the Phobians.



Nana Kwame Dankwah, after making the pronouncement on Hot FM was heftily chastised by most connoisseurs of the game. According to them, late Jones Atuquayefio who won the Club's first Champion League trophy did marvellously well than Samuel Boadu.



However, Hearts of Oak were crowned champions of the Ghana premier league on Sunday after sharing the spoils with Liberty Professional at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians opened a 4 point gap over second-placed Asante Kotoko who were beaten two goals to one by Bechem United at the Nana Ofosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem on Sunday.



Speaking on Hearts of Oak's triumph as a panelist on Hot Focal Sports show - hosted by Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Nana Kwame Dankwah indicated that, "You see that I have been vindicated for saying Samuel Boadu is Hearts' best coach ever?".



"So all those who rained abusive words on me must bow their heads in shame...I am a Kotoko fan but it doesn't mean I shouldn't say good things about Hearts of Oak...Samuel Boadu after almost 12 years has won the league for Hearts," Nana Kwame said.



Nana Kwame Dankwah who is also the head of sports at Hot 93.9FM added that " between that 12-years period, Hearts have had seasoned coaches like late Herbert Addo, David Duncan, Kim Grant, etc but weren't able to win the league for Hearts...So I have been vindicated...Samuel Boadu has done tremendously well and must really be commended," he added.



