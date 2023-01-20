I have always wished to play for Kotoko – Rashid Nortey after joining club

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Midfielder Rashid Nortey says he has always wished to play for Asante Kotoko after completing a move to the club.



Nortey has signed two and half year deal with Porcupine Warriors to help them defend their Ghana Premier League title and win the MTN FA Cup this season.



“I’m very happy because Kotoko have been a club I have wished to play as a player for sometime” he told Original FM.



Nortey ended his six-year association with Medeama on Tuesday.



He joined the Mauve and Yellow in 2017, clocking over 100 appearances in an outstanding spell in Tarkwa.



Both parties have agreed to go separate ways following the expiration of the midfielder's contract.



He joined for an initial three-year deal in 2017 and renewed by a further three years in 2020.



Nortey was voted Medeama Player of the Season in 2021.