I hate to lose - Sammy Kuffour reveals why he wept after 1999 Champions League final defeat

Former Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, has revealed why he cried uncontrollably following Bayern's Champions League final defeat to Manchester United in 1999.



After Bayern lost the final to Manchester, Sammy Kuffour burst into tears. His tragic moment produced an iconic image that evokes memories of one of the competition's best finals.



Kuffour explained why he was devastated by saying that owing to the emotions associated with football, he does not like to be on the losing side.



"When you have feelings for something, you don't want it to pass away from you. Because you know football comes with emotions and everything that you add emotions, sometimes you go wrong. Even when I play in the house and I lose, I don't like it. Seriously, I always want to win. Even at Back Stars training, if we train and my team is down, no. I need to win, so that mentality has stuck in my head because losing is not part of me.



When asked if that was why he was crying, he replied, "Yeah, because it's crazy to lose."



In the 1999 UEFA Champions League final, Bayern led for nearly the entire 90 minutes thanks to Mario Basler's sixth-minute goal, before Manchester United scored twice in stoppage time to win the trophy.



The following season, Bayern reached the final once more, this time defeating Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win their fourth title in history.





