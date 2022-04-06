'I had waist pains'- Ghana defender Gideon Mensah opens up on ordeal encounter against Messi

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has opened up on his encounter with arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi.



The Black Stars left-back faced Messi twice in the Ligue 1 in a game between Bordeaux and Paris Saint Germain, both matches won by the French giants.



Mensah climbed off the bench as Bordeaux lost 3-0 in the first encounter before a narrow 3-2 defeat in the second clash.



The left-back revealed the Argentine legend made life difficult for him on the pitch as he struggled to match up with the tricks of the PSG star.



“Playing against Messi was not easy because the guy is something else and I had to endure waist pains after the game against Paris St Germain”, he told Joy Sports.



Meanwhile, Mensah could be up against Messi main rival Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup, after helping Ghana qualify the Mundial.



Ghana have been drawn against the former European champions, as well as Uruguay and South Korea.



“I’m relishing the possibility of coming up against Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup in November this year to see if he will also give me problems or maybe this time it will be me giving him something to think about," he added.