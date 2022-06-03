I had to adjust to play as a center back - Gideon Mensah

Sports News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah says that he had to adjust to play as a center back in Ghana's 3-0 win over Madagascar on Wednesday evening in the opening match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The RB Salzburg defender who is traditionally a left back was handed an unfamiliar role of playing as a left sided center back alongside Daniel Amartey.



He performed admirably well considering its an unfamiliar role and that was his first time although the Malagasies posed very little threat but anytime they did he was the there to clear away any danger.



Mensah played the entire duration of the game as Ghana defeated the minnows by 3-0 with goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan and Osman Bukari.



He revealed after the game that it was very difficult as it was his first time and is ready to serve his motherland Ghana.



“It wasn’t an easy role but as a player, as a national team player you have to be ready and adjust to every position you have to play because at the end of the day we are here to serve Ghanaians."



“Whichever way we have to serve Ghanaians, we have to do it. I had to do it and it went well.”



The Black Stars will on Sunday play against Central African Republic before departing for Japan for the Kirin Cup.