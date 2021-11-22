'I had the feeling that if I got one minute, I would score' - Felix Afena-Gyan

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

New kid on the block Felix Afena-Gyan claims he had an inkling he was going to score against Genoa on Sunday if handed game time.



So when he was introduced in the 74th minute to replace Eldor Shomurodov and his side drawing 0-0, the 18-year-old had diabolical intentions.



Lo and behold, he scored two goals including a stupendous strike from a distance which ensured Jose Mourinho's men wrapped up a 2-0 win at the o Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



''It's very difficult to describe my feelings. Tonight, I have great feelings,'' Afena-Gyan said in his post-match interview.



''And I will say big thanks to God Almighty for what he has done for me tonight.



''I was having the feelings if I get one minute, I will score for my club and God being so good I made it tonight so I'll say thanks to everyone for the support.



''I dedicate these goals to my club, the supporters, my family, my mom. Mum, you have been there for me since. Mum thank you very much for how far you have brought me. I thank you very much I really appreciate you [mum].



Afena-Gyan also heaped praise on his coach Jose Mourinho for bringing the best out of him.



''He's a great person. He is teaching me a lot and I'm learning a lot from him. He's someone who has achieved a lot in his career,'' he added.



He's a good person, and I'm glad to work with him. He encourages me day-in-day-out to do what will help me to improve in future.



''So I'm happy working with Jose Mourinho, he's a great person. I thank him very, very, much. I thank him a lot.''



