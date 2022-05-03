I had a good season – Bulgaria-based striker Bernard Tekpetey

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker, Bernard Tekpetey is overjoyed with his performances this season, claiming he had a "really good" campaign with Ludogorets in Bulgaria.



The 24-year-old has been one of Ludogorets' best players, scoring 10 goals and assisting 11 times in 35 games across all competitions.



This is an improvement on his first stint in which he scored just two goals.



His goals and assists have helped Ludogorets win the league for the second time in a row.



“Before the season, our target was to win the league and God being so good we’ve been able to achieve it. All other things have been equal I have really had a good season with my club. I’m really on top form so I am trying to work hard and maintain it,” he told Wontumi FM.



Tekpetey was named to the Black Stars squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.



However, he has struggled to secure a spot in the team since that tournament and was not invited to the Afcon earlier this year in Gabon.



Tekpetey will look to make a comeback for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.