'I had a good relationship with Kotoko players and management' - Ex-Kotoko captain Felix Annan

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has said that he left Asante Kotoko on a good note, insisting that he has no rocky relationship with the playing body or the management and the board.



The former WAFA shot-stopper left the Porcupine Warriors after 10-years at the club last month, after struggling for game time in the last few seasons.



Under the auspices of Maxwell Konadu and Mariano Barreto, Annan, who was the club's captain lost his position to Razak Abalora and Kwame Baah.



Annan is currently a free agent but has stated that his desire is to continue his career outside the country.



“I have never had any issues with any of the board members," he told TV3.



“That is the reason why I was able to spend ten years at Kotoko because I wasn't giving my best because I wanted to impress a management member or the board."



“I came to the club with my talent from WAFA, just to play as a professional."



“All I did was to play for the badge even if I just had two minutes on the pitch because the club meant so much to me."



“It was not about anybody for me, it was all about Kotoko,” he added.