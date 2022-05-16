I got a better squad than last year - Karim Zito after WAFU Cup exit

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana fails to qualify for U-20 AFCON in Egypt



Nigeria beat Ghana in WAFU group opener



Ghana share spoils with Burkina Faso



Black Satellites head coach, Karim Zito, has said he despiting the Satellites' early elimination, he had a better squad for the 2022 WAFU U-20 tournament in comparison with his winning team in 2021.



The Black Satellites bow out of the tournament after failing to record a win in the group stages.



Speaking Precise FM, Zito pleaded on behalf of his team for the disappointment but believes he had a better squad than that of 2021.



“Last two years by now, we were jubilating but this year I think I have the best of the squad than last year but I couldn’t go anywhere. I have nothing to say but say I am sorry that I have disappointed you people so you should all forgive me and forgive the entire team. On behalf of the team, I say we are genuinely sorry. But I want everyone to know that these are the teams I beat in Benin the last two years," he said as quoted by 442gh.com.



He continued that the two teams he failed to beat this time are the same teams he beat in 2021. But he will reflect on what accounted for the poor performance to help the team in the next tournament.



"Nigeria was the first team I defeated and I defeated Burkina Faso to lift the trophy. I am now going to look at my preparation for the benefit of the GFA and future preferences to help whoever is in charge of the team the next time will take a clue from it."



The Black Satellites failed to win a game in the competition held in Niger. Zito's chargers lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the group opener before drawing on-all with Burkina in their final group game.



Ghana's elimination means the West Africans will miss out on the 2022 Africa Youth Championship in 2023 in Egypt.



The notable names from the 2021 squad that won the WAFU U-20 and the U-20 AFCON include Fatawu Issahaku, Philimon Baffour, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Danlad Ibrahim, Percious Boah, and a host of others.