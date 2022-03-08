I got 35 missed calls to join Hearts of Oak - Emmanuel Nettey

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Emmanuel Nettey joins Duhok SC in Iraq



Emmanuel Nettey wins 2 trophies with Hearts of Oak



Emmanuel Nettey pays tribute to coach Nii Odoom



Former Hearts of Oak player, Emmanuel Nettey has disclosed that he received 35 missed calls to join the Phobians.



The midfielder who was on the verge of joining Legon Cities revealed that former Hearts of Oak coach, Edward Nii Odoom called him several times after he heard of his impending move to another club.



According to him, Hearts of Oak owes its current success to Coach Nii Odoom who was able to assemble the best players for the team.



Nettey who currently plays for Iraqi second-tier side Duhok SC took to social media to honour coach Nii Odoom’s impact on his career on his birthday.



‘’I remember when you called me 35 times(reason why I chose the #35 in my first year????) and there was no answer cos you heard I was going to train with legon cities. When I called back I know you felt betrayed and was almost on the verge of tears. But just when I ask you where should I meet the bus to pobiman you felt relieved. You are part of my journey Gaffer. Yes I am a Phobian ❤️????????but you are the only one who made me join and the only reason I joined so we could make history together. Yes we made History with the current Gaffer but you assembled most of those ammunition’s and so you are part of our History Coach Nii Odoom. Fellow Accra Hearts of Oak Die hards let’s wish him a HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!! ????????????????”



Nettey won the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak before his departure.



