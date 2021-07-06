I gave off my best at Swansea City - Andre Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Andre Dede Ayew spent three seasons at Swansea City



•He joined the Swans from West Ham United in 2018



•The Black Stars captain is now a free agent after leaving Swansea City



Former Swansea City Vice Captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has said that he is proud of his time at the Welsh Club, Swansea City.



The Black Stars captain was an outstanding figure in Steve Cooper's squad, having finished the last two seasons as Swansea City's top scorer, with 33 goals in 92 Championship appearances in total.



Andre Ayew also managed to qualify Swansea City to the English Championship Play-Off final in two consecutive seasons.



However, the 31-year-old was released by the Championship Club after the expiry of his contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.



Speaking after winning the Footballer of The Year at the just ended Ghana Football Awards, the Black Stars captain stated that he is proud of his time with the Swans.



"It's a hard one to say or express but I can say that I'm proud of what I did there."



"I gave everything that I had to the people of Swansea, to the fans, to the club, and to my coach because this is the club that gave me everything and I gave everything that I had back," he said.



