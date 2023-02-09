I feel sorry about how my Black Stars journey ended – Kevin Prince Boateng to Ghanaians

Sports News of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars player, Kevin Prince Boateng says he has regret about how his stint with the Ghana national team ended.



K.P Boateng who played at two World Cup tournaments for Ghana professed that he never intended to bow out of the Black Stars because it was a good squad that had the potential to achieve something significant for Ghana.



The former AC Milan player was ostracized from the Black Stars following a bust up between him and coach Kwasi Appiah at the 2014 World Cup.



Speaking in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb Sports, the Herta Berlin midfielder said he was sorry for how he left the national team because he had great plans for the team but circumstances beyond his control prevented his return to the Black Stars.



“There were some reasons that didn’t work out how we wanted. There were some misunderstandings, I feel sorry it ended like this because after 2010 we could have built something very good because we had a great team,” the former Barcelona player said.



According to the player, he will always support the Black Stars and wish them the best in all they do.



“I wish the Black Stars nothing but the best and I will always be a fan,” he told Oma Sports TV.



Kevin Prince Boateng was part of Ghana’s squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Watch the full story about Christian Atsu being trapped in the rubble















JNA/KPE