I feel proud as a young coach to win all these trophies- Hearts coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has expressed pride in winning the double with the Ghanaian giants after two missed opportunities at Medeama SC.



The 35-year-old, ended the Phobians' over a decade wait for the Ghana Premier League title as well as winning the FA Cup.



Over the weekend, Boadu led the Rainbow club to the MTN FA Cup success as Hearts completed the double for the first time in 21 years.



"I feel proud as a young coach to win all trophies for Hearts," he told Pure FM Sports.



"I give the maximum respect to the senior coaches because they have been there and seen it all. Togbe Afede XIV told me he had been tracking me for a long time and he expressed his belief in me," he added.



Twice Samuel Boadu led the Ghana Premier League table and on those two occasions, the league had to be truncated. The ex-Medeama coach revealed he kept praying for the season to end successfully.



"I kept asking God why the league always get truncated when I was on course to win the league. I prayed the last one with Hearts of Oak wouldn’t get cancelled," said the gaffer.



Samuel Boadu joined Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season after Serbian trainer Kosta Papic left.



He took less time to settle, transforming the team into an unbeatable side as they scooped the domestic titles.