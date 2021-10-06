I feel more complete as a footballer now – Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi, feels more complete as a footballer after returning to the club after a short spell in Asia.



The Phobians re-signed the budding forward on a two-year deal after departing lower-tier Qatari side Muaither SC by mutual consent due to the club’s dire financial concerns.



Speaking to HeartsofOaksc.com, Kordzi stated that he feels more complete as compared to previous stint with the rainbow boys and has promised to improve on his strength.



"I just feel more complete. I’ve tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time and keep improving on my strengths as well."



"I just want to try to help the team win and be available for the manager as well as for my teammates. I want to make sure that they feel comfortable and they can lean on me in whatever situation we’re in."



Kordzi announced his return to the club with a beautiful strike against CI Kamsar in the CAF Champions League prelims last month.