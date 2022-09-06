I feel good playing for Karlsruher SC - Stephan Ambrosius

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Stephan Ambrosius did not play a minute for HSV under Tim Walter, but he has been playing for Karlsruher SC since signing a loan agreement (until the end of the season). Three starts in three games.



"Of course I was happy to play in Hamburg again after a long time," he said after the 1-0 loss at HSV.



"The atmosphere was great,” says Ambrosius. "It's a completely different feeling as a player when you collect a lot of minutes. Since I've been at KSC, I've been able to play every game. I notice that. I feel good,"



"The team gave me a great reception, I'm having fun,"



Oliver Kreuzer, sporting director at KSC praised the defender “Stephan played a really good game. Extremely alert and aggressive on men,”