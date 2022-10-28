I feel comfortable playing with my brother – Nico Williams

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish international, Nico Williams has said that he feels comfortable playing with his senior brother, Inaki Williams at Athletic Bilbao.



The duo has been in a rich vein of form for the Spanish outfit. Whiles Inaki has 4 goals in 11 appearances, his younger brother has 3 goals and 4 assists in 11 games.



According to Nico, the bite of being brothers is good for the duo at Athletic Bilbao.



“I feel good; I feel comfortable playing with my brother. You understand each other on the field because in the end we are brothers and that bite we have is good for us.”



“We look for each other through each other, we become better through the game and I think my brother is doing very well. Valverde tells us to be calm, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch, and as one more player.”



Inaki Williams plays for the Black Stars while Nico Williams got his first call-up to the Spain national team in September 2022.



