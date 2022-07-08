I feel Ghanaian now - Inaki Williams after Black Stars switch

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams commits national team career to Ghana ahead of World Cup



Inaki Williams sets personal target in 2022 FIFA World Cup



Ghanaians elated with nationality switch of Inaki Williams



Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has admitted that he now feels like a Ghanaian after completing his switch and has promised to fight for the Black Stars and the Ghana flag.



Inaki William is now a Black Stars player after announcing that he has completed his switch from Spain to commit his national team career to Ghana.



The 28-year-old's statement that he doesn't feel Ghanaian enough to play for the Black Stars when he rejected Ghana in the past became a major point of concern from a section of the public who questioned his loyalty.



“I admire and love Ghana, the food, tradition. My parents are from Accra, and I really enjoy going. Ghana tried to convince me, but I was born in Spain, in Bilbao. I won’t ever forget my family roots, but I feel Basque and can’t con anyone. I would be comfortable with Ghana, I’m sure, but I shouldn’t be there.



“But I wasn’t born or raised there, my culture’s here, and there are players for whom it would mean more. So I don’t think it would be right to take the place of someone who really deserves to go and who feels Ghana 100%.” Williams said to The Guardian in an interview years ago.



However, he has said that he had a change of heart about Ghana when he visited the country with his younger brother Nico and parents for the summer holidays.



“Yes, I was confused before but since I came here [Ghana] and saw all the people and all the things that I don’t see in Spain,” he said.



“Seeing the people is very important and they love me, they take photos of me and encourage me to play for Black Stars.



“It was beautiful playing with Spain. I have lived all my life in Spain but I don’t forget Ghana. Ghana is a special country because my parents are here, and my blood is here.”



“Ghana is here in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people, I see my parents. My parents are Ghanaians and I am a Ghanaian,” he said in an interview with TV3.



JE/KPE