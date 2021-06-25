I expected KP Boateng to be at Messi’s level – Ex-Hertha Berlin captain

Sports News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hertha Berlin captain Dick Van Burik believes Kevin-Prince Boateng has become a great player but said he expected the latter to have been at Lionel Messi’s level.



The duo shared the pitch together between 2005 and 2007 at the German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin.



In 2007, the Ghanaian forward departed to join Tottenham Hotspurs on a four year but after 14 years he has returned to the club.



The 34-year-old completed his move to his boyhood club, Hertha Berlin on Wednesday after passing a medical.



Boateng was unattached after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza expired at the end of the season.



The attacking midfielder joins the German side from the Italian side AC Monza and has signed a contract running until 2022.



Reacting to Kevin-Prince Boateng's return to the club, the Dutchman said,“Even when Kevin came from the youth to the first men, his potential was immediately world class! He can do things that you go to the stadium for. Even then he had the LMAA attitude and simply showed what he can do. "



But van Burik had expected even more from the Hertha returnee: “He has become a great player, but I actually expected that he would come even closer to the highest level of a Messi. His passing game, the overview, speed, technique and goal danger - he had it all. That he is now returning to Hertha is a wonderful story. The circle is round again - they say in Holland. "



Many has questioned the former Barcelona player capabilities after 14 years and featuring for 13 clubs.



The former defender said, “In terms of quality and experience, yes! He looks fit. I saw the videos with Ellery Cairo, where Kevin gets fit before each season. If Kevin is fit and ambitious at the start, he can be of great value to Hertha. "



