I enter into relationships with older men just to make money not to marry– Naomi Gold

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: GH Base

Ghanaian model Naomi Gold, the lady who was reported to have been fingered by Counsellor Lutterodt on live TV has revealed that she makes good money from relationships.



In a tell it all interview with Ghpage TV, the model made some shocking revelations about herself narrating how her work earn her close to $5000 every month.



According to the young and beautiful model, she goes into those relationships with no intention of settling down but to make good money.



She revealed that she has come to understand that most men go into relationships just for the fun of it.



Asked whether she is currently single or going out with someone, the model indicated that she is currently single.



Quizzed as to how she copes with being single especially when she is honey, Naomi Gold was quick to retort that she pays Ashawo boys to sleep with her if the need arises.



Watch her interview in the post below:



