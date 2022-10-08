I enjoyed my first time in the camp of the Black Stars – Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

New Ghana addition, Tariq Lamptey has opened up on his maiden Black Stars call-up, leading to his debut for the West African national team.



Speaking to The Argus, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that he enjoyed his time in the camp of the Black Stars.



“I enjoyed my first camp there. It was a good group and everyone was really welcoming.



“I knew a few of the boys before but everyone I didn’t, I got to know well and it’s a really good group,” the Brighton and Hove Albion defender shared.



Opening up on the initiation tradition where new players have to dance, Tariq Lamptey said it was a lot of fun doing it.



“The dancing was a nice bit of fun…Just give the boys something to be happy and laugh about.



“It was just the tradition we have to do and we took it our stride…I’m glad we put a few smiles on people’s faces,” Tariq Lamptey added.



The versatile player is one of the players tipped to make Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup next month.



