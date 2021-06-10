I enjoy King Promise' songs - Ex-Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has disclosed his love for Ghana music, insisting Afrobeats artist King Promise is his favourite at the moment.



The enterprising defender who joined German outfit Bayer Leverkusen in January is currently in Ghana on holidays.



He arrived in Ghana for the first time in 16 years, having spent most of his life in Europe.



In an interview with Accra-based Happy FM, he revealed his unquenchable appetite for Ghanaian Jollof and also disclosed his love for Ghana music, choosing Afrobeats artist King Promise as his favourite at the moment.



"I have enjoyed a lot here in Ghana. The last time I was here was 16 years ago. I love Ghana Jollof and I enjoy King Promise music. He is a good musician," he told Happy Sports.



He has already featured for the Dutch national team but per the new FIFA rules, he is still eligible to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.