I don’t think we disappointed Ghanaians – Osman Bukari on Ghana’s early exit at mundial

Sports News of Sunday, 18 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Osman Bukari has expressed no disappointment in the Black Stars' early exit at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars were eliminated after the first round of the tournament following a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay.



After defeating South Korea in their second group game, the Black Stars needed a draw or win against Uruguay to advance to the last 16 stage.



But the team failed to negotiate for points against their ‘enemies’ Uruguay.



Ghana made a strong start to the game, but fell apart after captain Andre Ayew missed a penalty in the 21st minute, a repeat of what happened in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



Speaking to BYT Sports TV, the Red Star Belgrade star asserted the Black Stars did not disappoint Ghanaians despite early exit at the mundial.



“For me, I don’t think we have disappointed Ghanaians because we tried our best to progress to the next stage of the tournament but it didn’t happen, it’s football and anything can happen”



“So we just have to correct our mistakes so we can prove ourselves next time. We are all a bit disappointed but there is time ahead of us to fight back” he said.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars is currently without a coach following the exit of Otto Addo, who stepped down after early exit at the biggest soccer mundial in the Asian countr