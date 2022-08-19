I don’t support Asamoah Gyan’s wish to play for Black Stars - Alhaji Grunsah

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Veteran Football administrator, Alhaji Grunsah, says he doesn’t support Asamoah Gyan’s wish to play for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup



Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, has expressed his desire to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



In an interview with the BBC’s John Bennett, Gyan admitted he is not fully fit at the moment and is working hard to be in good shape.



But he was quick to indicate that “anything can happen” about him returning to the Black Stars squad for the World Cup because “it has happened before back in 1994 when Roger Milla came back from retirement to play in the World Cup.”



Alhaji Grunsah has shared his opinion on the matter, indicating he does not support the idea of Asamoah Gyan going to the World Cup as a player.



“Personally, I don’t support him or let’s make him an advisor. After Legon Cities, I know he has begun his coaching badges. I don’t agree with him. This is my opinion. He is the same person who said the penalty against South Africa was soft and now he wants to play”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on WamputuSports on Happy FM.



“He played for Legon Cities and we saw it. If the coach thinks, he would be of help to him, that’s fine. If the coach thinks he wants Asamoah Gyan, I will support him 100 percent. For me, I don’t support it. He should play and let us see before the world cup. In my opinion, he needs to justify”.



“I don’t support his decision to play for the Black Stars at the World Cup. He should rather join the team as an ambassador or advisor”, he added.