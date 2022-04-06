I don’t see myself as a failure - Augustine Eguavoen after Ghana elimination

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Technical Director for Super Eagles, Augustine Eguavoen, has said he did not fail while in charge as the interim boss of the team.



Eguavoen led a star-studded Super Eagles team to a round of 16 exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also got eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs.



Speaking on Super Sports, Eguavoen said he did not fail during his time as the interim boss of the Super Eagles.



"I don’t see myself as a failure, I don’t have regret taking the Super Eagles job. I can’t reject the call to serve," he said.



"Maybe the Super Eagles players don’t have the character, I used the word maybe. I also think the emotion was overwhelming," he added.



Eguavoen after a fairly impressive performance at the AFCON, was given an extension to lead the team for the World Cup playoffs against Ghana.



Ghana eliminated Nigeria via the away goal rule after drawing one-all in Abuja. The first leg of the tie ended goalless.



Following the elimination, Nigeria failed to qualify for the World for the first time since 2006.



The Nigerian Football Federation then relieved the now technical director of the interim boss duty.