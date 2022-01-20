I don't regret sacking CK Akonnor - GFA Boss

Sports News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Black Stars land in Ghana after AFCON humiliation



GFA set sight on fixing Ghana Football from scratch



Milovan Rajevac steer Ghana to AFCON group stage exit



Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has said emphatically that he does not regret sacking former Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor.



Charles Akonnor was sacked together with his two assistant coaches in September 2021, after supervising Ghana’s abysmal start to the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as Black Stars coach.

The GFA replaced the former Asante Kotoko coach with expatriate Milova Rajevac who recently led Ghana to a group stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



In an interview with TV3, Kurt was asked whether or not he regrets sacking CK Akunnor, he answered "I don't regret it".



He further said that the FA will start from scratch in rebuilding Ghana football after an embarrassing elimination from the AFCON.



“Fixing the Ghanaian football problem starts from the very foundation. It is the responsibility of everyone in EXCO around this time to have cool heads to ensure that we have the right decisions being taken for our dear Black Stars”.



Meanwhile, the squad has landed in Ghana with the players set to depart to their respective clubs.