I don't regret rejecting opportunities to leave Newcastle United - Christian Atsu

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, has said that he does not regret turning down opportunities to leave Newcastle United.



The Ghana international endured a torrid season in the just ended 2020/2021 English Premier League season.



In an interview, Atsu disclosed that head coach of the side, Steve Bruce gave him the chance to quit the club, something he turned down.



Atsu ended up making just one senior appearance for Newcastle in the 2020/2021 season, a 1-0 EFL Cup win over Blackburn Rovers in September 2020.



“I didn’t know that was going on be my final game," he told Chronicle Live.



”Bruce has his style, it’s just that I couldn’t adjust quickly."



“He (Bruce) gave me a choice to stay or move on loan and I chose to stay."



“I never regretted my decision,” he added.



Steve Bruce took over the Newcastle United job in July 2019, after the departure of Spanish tactician, Rafa Benitez.



Christian Atsu has been linked to several clubs in Europe and Asia after leaving the club.