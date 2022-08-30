I don't receive salaries for coaching Black Bombers - Ghana Amateur Boxing coach reveals

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Francis Ofori Asare, head coach of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Team, has revealed that he is not on payroll as a coach for the national team.



The experienced trainer, who has developed many talents for the country, asserted that being a boxing coach in Ghana is not financially rewarding.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Joseph Adamafio on the Sports Check program, Ofori Asare said he only receives a salary as an employee at the National Sports Authority(NSA).



Despite not earning a living from his role in Ghana boxing, he said his passion for the sport has kept him going all these years.



Francis Ofori Asare in his career span from 1996 to 2022 has won 132 medals for Ghana - 47 gold, 42 silver, and 40 bronze.



The former boxer narrated that he became a coach on the advice of his former coach, Sowah, who trained him as a boxer and coach.



At the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, he steered Ghana to win three medals in boxing, the most by any Ghanaian discipline at the event.





