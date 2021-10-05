You are here: HomeSports2021 10 05Article 1372828

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

I don't mind how my goals will come for Crystal Palace - Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp, says he will take the goals however they come as he bagged the equalizer for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

After being introduced into the game in the second half, the 28-year-old found the back of the net with a header to bring the game level.

Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy were on target to give visiting Leicester a 2-0 first-half lead at Selhurst Park.

"The gaffer put me on to try and impact the game and get in the box," Schlupp told the club’s official website.

"[He] told me to play in the pockets, play close to the strikers as a right-forward and I managed to find myself close to the goal.

"I’ll take the goals however they come. I wanted to get in the box and with my header, I just wanted to get it on target."

Meanwhile, Schlupp has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe later this month.