I don't mind how my goals will come for Crystal Palace - Jeffrey Schlupp

Black Stars midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp, says he will take the goals however they come as he bagged the equalizer for Crystal Palace in their 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.



After being introduced into the game in the second half, the 28-year-old found the back of the net with a header to bring the game level.



Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy were on target to give visiting Leicester a 2-0 first-half lead at Selhurst Park.



"The gaffer put me on to try and impact the game and get in the box," Schlupp told the club’s official website.



"[He] told me to play in the pockets, play close to the strikers as a right-forward and I managed to find myself close to the goal.



"I’ll take the goals however they come. I wanted to get in the box and with my header, I just wanted to get it on target."



Meanwhile, Schlupp has been left out of Ghana's squad for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe later this month.